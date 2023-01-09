Ukraine seized property worth 2 million USD of former minister suspected of treason

The Vinnytsia City Court seized the property of the former Minister of Education and Science Dmytro Tabachnyk, who is suspected of treason and is hiding in the Russian-occupied Crimea, the press service of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor’s Office informed.

The total amount of seized assets is more than 2 million dollars. These are primarily real estate, land plots and money in foreign currency. In order to protect his assets from possible confiscation in favor of the state, Tabachnyk “transferred” them to his relatives in advance. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed this “scheme” and received court permission to seize the ex-regional’s assets.