Surgeons removed an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of Ukrainian serviceman

Military surgeons led by Andriy Verba removed an unexploded VOG grenade from the body of Ukrainian serviceman, Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar said, sharing a photo from the hospital.

Two sappers supervised the operation to ensure the safety of the medical staff because the grande could explode. VOG grenade is usually fired from under-barrel grenade launcher.

