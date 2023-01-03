SpaceX launches Ukrainian nanosatellite PolyITAN-HP-30

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched on 3 January from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, carrying 114 satellites, including Ukrainian nanosatellite PolyITAN-HP-30, to orbit, Space reported.
The PolyITAN-HP-30 was created on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence by scientists of the National Technical University of Ukraine – Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.
The nanosatellite will ensure the implementation of a scientific experiment to study the effectiveness of the heat pipes of various designs as the main element of spacecraft thermal stabilization systems.
