Russia has a missile stockpile only for two more massive attacks; needs two months to produce missiles for one attack — Ukraine’s spy chief

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov Russian Federation has missiles left for 2 massive strikes on Ukraine. Russia is reducing the number of missiles fired in one attack to keep simulating the intensity of these attacks. He said this during a TV interview.

Budanov also said that Russia needs about two months of work to produce the missiles needed for one massive attack on Ukraine.

According to him, by March, Russia will have a critical situation with weapons. Belarusian production is not able to provide Russia with the necessary amount of weapons while the industry of the Russian Federation is not comparable to the industry of the Soviet Union. Russia is not producing strategic aviation aircraft. It only has old aircraft: TU-95 and TU-160 are the basis of the Russian aircraft fleet.

Massive protests in Russia are unreal because more than 70% of Russians support this war against Ukraine, Budanov said. While Russia continues mobilization, from January 5, 2023, it is preparing to close the borders for Russians under the age of 55.

He believes Ukraine will manage to return all its territories according to internationally recognized pre-war borders in 2023. However, it will not be the “end of all processes, they will be quite long.”

Tags: Russo-Ukrainian War (2014-present)