Ukrainian ex MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in France at request of Ukraine’s investigations bureau

At the request of the Ukrainian side, Ukrainian businessman and former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho was detained on 28 December at Courchevel, the ski resort in the French Alps, the State Bureau of Investigations (DBR) reported, according to Interfax Ukraine.

Oligarch Kostiantyn Zhevaho who was an MP in 1998-2019 was the beneficiary of JSC Bank Finance and Credit which was declared insolvent in 2015 and liquidated.

“Today, at the request of the DBR investigators, Kostiantyn Zhevaho has been detained in Courchevel. It is known, that he is a defendant in several criminal proceedings at the DBR, and documents for extradition are being prepared,” DBR communications adviser Tetiana Sapian said on the air of the Ukrainian telethon.

The DBR said that on 28 December, Zhevaho’s extradition arrest was planned in the court of the city of Chambéry.

DBR charged Zhevago under three articles of the Criminal Code suspecting him of being an organizer of a criminal group engaged in embezzlement and money laundering.

“They organized a mechanism for embezzlement of $113 million of a financial institution, which caused damage to the interests of the state and bank depositors. To date, the property of the suspected oligarch, as well as legal entities associated with him, has been seized. In particular, shares of his enterprises worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias: corporate rights companies, 26 real estate facilities. The property of other legal entities associated with the former MP was also seized. Among other things, these are 14 property complexes, 21 parts of property complexes, 30 non-residential premises, ten apartments,” the DBR said.

