The last monument to Pushkin was dismantled in Ukrainian Chernivtsi

The last monument to the Russian poet Alexandr Pushkin was dismantled in west-Ukrainian Chernivtsi, the city mayor Roman Klichuk informed. Dozens of Pushkin and other Russian imperial monuments were dismantled in Ukraine after Russia attacked.

It was a plaster cast Soviet-era mass sculpture. Many similar sculptures were put across Ukraine to mark Russian presence.

Tags: Decommunization in Ukraine, monuments