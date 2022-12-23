One more car of Russian occupation administration was blown up today

One more car of Russian occupation administration was blown up today in south-Ukrainian Melitopol, both Ukrainian and Russian sources said and published photos.

According to eyewitnesses, the car used by the Russians was blown up. Regarding the passengers and their condition, information is being clarified!” Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov wrote.

Also, local collaborator with Russians Vladimir Rogov published the photo of the car, saying that two people were wounded. So far their names remain unknown.

During the war, Ukrainian partisans in the occupied territories have blown up dozens of cars of Russia-appointed occupation officials, killing several of them.

