US has ‘pinpointed the baseline’ in war, says Ukrainian presidential adviser

Ukrainian presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podoliak, says the US has “finally pinpointed the baseline” that Russia must lose the war after the visit of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Washington D.C.

He wrote on Twitter, “The United States has pinpointed the baseline. 1. Russia must lose. 2. No “territory in exchange for pseudo-peace” compromises. 3. The US will provide Ukraine with all necessary military aid. As much as possible. 4. No one cares about Russian “talk to us” hysteria…”

США остаточно зафіксували базу:

1. Росія має програти.

2. Компромісів «території в обмін на псевдо/мир» не буде.

3. Україна отримає всю необхідну військову допомогу. Максимально.

4. Істерика Росії «поговоріть із нами» нікого не цікавить… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) December 22, 2022

