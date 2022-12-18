Song of former Russian space chief glorifies ICBMs, threatens Sarmat nuclear strike on USA

Photo: Screenshot | The video clip focuses on the multiple launches of the Sarmat hypersonic missile

A song performed by Russian Duma MP Denis Maydanov to the lyrics of former Roscomos head Dmitry Rogozin glorifies the Russian Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile and threatens a strike on the USA.

The clip, released on the day of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, features a fragment of Russian president Vladimir Putin saying a world without Russia is worthless.

“From Mother Russia-shka

stare far out ‘Sarmatushki‘

On the United States-shki.

The only comfort for Sarmats is to disturb NATO’s dreams,” Maydanov sings.

“Eh, Mother Russia-shka,

For battle is ready Sarmatushka,

Believe us, the red-banner waving babushka,” says the lyrics of the song.

The video focuses on the multiple launches of the hypersonic missile Sarmat. Near the end, an excerpt of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s speech appears, where he talks about allegedly making a decision in the case of a threat of Russia’s destruction.

“We have a legitimate right to respond. Yes, it would be a global catastrophe for humanity. But why do we need such a world in which Russia does not exist?” asks the head of the aggressor country.

In a blunt admission that nuclear blackmail is the purpose of the clip, Maydanov called the performance an “ideological weapon”:

“I am well aware that at a time when real hostilities are taking place, ideological weapons are also needed, which this clip is. I hope that our adversaries will read this work and think once again about the futility of talking to our country in the language of force. I hope that it will help cool down the hotheads of foreign politicians who foment World War III.”

A test launch of Sarmat, a super-heavy ICBM known as Satan II, was held in Russia in April. However, these missiles are not yet in the service of the Russian Army.

