US officials have “no reason to doubt” Russia moved nuclear weapons to Belarus – CNN

byOlena Mukhina
23/07/2023
Source: UkrInform
US officials from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) say they have “no reason to doubt” Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims that Russia has moved a first batch of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to CNN.

Earlier, Putin said “the first (Russian) nuclear warheads were delivered to the territory of Belarus” and added that they were placed there for “deterrence.”

The DIA officials believe that despite Belarusian President Aleksander Lukashenko that he would show “no hesitation” in using the Russian tactical nuclear weapons stationed on Belarusian soil, Lukashenko would not have any control over the arsenal. 

In his remarks last month, the Russian leader said the rest of the tactical nuclear weapons Russia intends to move to Belarus would be transferred “by the end of the summer or by the end of the year.”

