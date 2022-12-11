Campaign about Ukrainians who are in Russian captivity launched abroad by Ukraine MFA

On Human Rights Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announces the launch of the Captured information campaign abroad. It will be dedicated to the Ukrainian military and civilians who are in Russian captivity.

“The protection of the rights of Ukrainian men and women is constantly in the focus of the work of the state leadership and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We are making every effort to return our prisoners of war, civilians and political prisoners. I am sure that the Captured campaign will become the voice of all those whom Russia keeps in its torture chambers and prisons. I believe that the wider involvement of our foreign partners on this track will help speed up the process of prisoner exchanges and save the lives of our people,” Emine Japarova emphasized.

The campaign aims to enlist the support of civil society and governments of other countries in order to act as a united front for the protection of Ukrainian prisoners. As part of the campaign, an online platform will be created with stories of prisoners and information about Russia’s violation of fundamental norms and principles of international humanitarian law and the rules of warfare.

The project united the efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, civil society, and families of prisoners. One of the co-organizers of the project is the human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties, which this year won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.