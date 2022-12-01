Switzerland freezes USD 8 billion in financial assets under Russia sanctions

Switzerland has frozen more than $8 bn of Russia’s financial assets since June 2022, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs informed.
In addition, 15 properties in 6 cantons were also blocked.
Tags: Switzerland, Ukraine
