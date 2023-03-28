Switzerland will help Ukraine to rebuild its dairy and organic industries

Swiss and Ukrainian flag. Image by Hromadskiy Prostir 

Latest news Ukraine

Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, together with experts from the Swiss-Ukrainian Quality FOOD Trade Program (QFTP), have developed a plan for the renewal and development of the organic and dairy industries, which have been significantly affected by the war.

The plan includes steps to improve Ukraine’s regulatory framework and bring it into compliance with EU legislation, increase trade opportunities for organic products in domestic and foreign markets, and implement quality control of the products.

The next step in Swiss-Ukrainian cooperation will be the signing of a Memorandum.

