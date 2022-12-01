Spanish arms company received letter bomb similar to one sent to Ukraine embassy – Reuters

Police in Spain are examining a possible link between two letter bombs sent to the Ukrainian ambassador in Madrid and to an arms company that manufactures rocket launchers donated to Kyiv, they confirmed in a statement on 30 November, Reuters reports.

Hours after the Ukrainian Embassy had received the letter bomb, an arms company in Zaragoza, northeastern Spain, received a similar package, police confirmed.

“The government representative in Zaragoza, Rosa Serrano, said in an interview with the SER station that the two envelopes appeared to have the same sender, since the same e-mail address was written on the back of both of them. Serrano said the packages came from Ukraine and this is what alarmed the arms company, which called the police. The arms company is Instalaza, the manufacturer of the C90 rocket launcher that Spain donates to Ukraine,” Reuters says.

Tags: C90, letter bomb, Spain