European import of Russian LNG increased to a record volume despite sanctions — FT

Europe is importing a record amount of seaborne Russian gas even as flows through pipelines have all but stopped, Financial Times has analized. Imports of Russian liquefied natural gas rose more than 40 per cent between January and October this year, compared with the same period in 2021. Russian LNG made up 16 per cent of European seaborne imports during the period.
