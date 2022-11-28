Some 5,000 Ukrainian women serving in combat roles, 101 were killed in action during all-out war – Defense Minister

Ukrainian Independence Parade featuring an all-female unit for the first time in history of Ukrainian military parades. Kyiv, 24 August 2018. Photo: Ukrinform

In the course of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 101 Ukrainian servicewomen were killed in action, and 50 others are considered missing, more than 100 were wounded, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told the 6th Ukrainian Women’s Congress on November 28, according to Suspilne.

Currently, about 5,000 Ukrainian women are serving in active combat roles, he says.

According to Reznikov, a total of 59,786 women are serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Of those, some 41,000 are military personnel while almost 19,000 are civilian workers.

“It’s not only medics, it’s different specialties, but it’s all the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” he clarified.

