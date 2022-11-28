97% of Russian missile attacks target civilian objects – Ukraine’s defense minister

Over the past nine months, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine. 97% of Russian targets are civilian targets, Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.
“We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice,” he added.
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 28, 2022
