97% of Russian missile attacks target civilian objects – Ukraine’s defense minister

Over the past nine months, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine. 97% of Russian targets are civilian targets, Ukraine’s defense minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted.

“We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice,” he added.

Over the past nine months, russia has launched more than 16,000 missile attacks on Ukraine.

97% of russian targets are CIVILIAN.

We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will prevail and will bring the war criminals to justice. pic.twitter.com/IGsC09G4Hr — Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) November 28, 2022

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian missile attacks