War in Ukraine may intensify soon – ISW

In its daily report, the Institute for Study of War wrote that the pace of military operations in Ukraine is likely to intensify after a temporary lull caused by poor weather. As temperatures drop beneath freezing, both Ukraine and Russia will be less constrained by mud.

“It will likely take the ground some days of consistent freezing temperatures to solidify, which means that ground conditions are likely to be set to allow the pace of operations to increase throughout Ukraine over the course of the weekend of December 3-4 and into the following week. It is unclear if either side is actively planning or preparing to resume major offensive or counter-offensive operations at that time, but the meteorological factors that have been hindering such operations will begin lifting,” ISW wrote.

Other highlights of the report include Russia’s continuation of deportation of Ukrainian children under the guise of “treatment” and adoption schemes and the Kremlin’s likely attempts to curb the influence of Wagner financier Prigozhin by promoting other PMCs.