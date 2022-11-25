Prague sends generators, heaters to Ukraine

On 25 November, Zdeněk Hřib, the mayor of Prague, said that the city sent 626 heaters (400 for Kyiv, 226 for Mykolaiv), 18 electric heating units (10 for Kyiv, 8 for Mykolaiv), and medical equipment worth more than $34 mn to Ukraine.
The aid package will be delivered to the victims of the Russian missile attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.
“We will support Ukraine until it wins. And we will support it even afterward as part of the post-war reconstruction. One must not give way to evil,” he stressed.
