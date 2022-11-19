Peace cannot be “dictated” — Scholz

Addressing his words to Putin, German chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the SPD party conference that Putin must withdraw troops from Ukraine, and end the war since peace can not be dictated. The statement goes in line with recent conditions for peace talks outlined by Ukraine’s president Zelenskyy, who named the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity as the first conditions for peace talks.

“End this war, withdraw your troops and clear the way for talks about peace that cannot be dictated peace by Russia towards Ukraine… No one is allowed to appropriate someone else’s territory,” said German chancellor Scholz, according to Der Spiegel on 19 November.