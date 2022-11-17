Up to year needed to restore Russian missile damage to Lviv power systems

Russian missile strikes of 15 November inflicted massive blows to Ukraine’s power system.
Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyi informed that it will take about a year to restore the power system of the Western-Ukrainian region.
He said that two of three attacks of 15 November were repeated attacks on power facilities in the region and caused critical damage to three objects.
It will take 8-12 months to restore the operation of power facilities in Lviv Oblast to pre-war levels.
Currently, only 30% of clients in the Lviv oblast can use electricity simultaneously. All relevant services are working to increase this figure, but residents of Lviv region are asked to consume electricity sparingly.
The EU had decided earlier to allocate €25.5 million for the restoration of energy facilities in Ukraine