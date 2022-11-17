Up to year needed to restore Russian missile damage to Lviv power systems

Russian missile strikes of 15 November inflicted massive blows to Ukraine’s power system.

Lviv Oblast Head Maksym Kozytskyi informed that it will take about a year to restore the power system of the Western-Ukrainian region.

He said that two of three attacks of 15 November were repeated attacks on power facilities in the region and caused critical damage to three objects.

It will take 8-12 months to restore the operation of power facilities in Lviv Oblast to pre-war levels.

Currently, only 30% of clients in the Lviv oblast can use electricity simultaneously. All relevant services are working to increase this figure, but residents of Lviv region are asked to consume electricity sparingly.

The EU had decided earlier to allocate €25.5 million for the restoration of energy facilities in Ukraine

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: energy infrastructure, Lviv, Russian missile strikes