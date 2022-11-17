Ukraine’s teenagers on occupied territories tear down Russian flags and put Ukrainian — Center of the National Resistance

Photo via Ukraine's Center of National Resistance

Center of the National Resistance which coordinates Ukrainian resistance on the Russia-occupied territories reported that teenagers on occupied territories of Ukraine’s south started tearing down Russian flags and putting Ukrainian instead.

In particular, in Berdiansk, teenagers tore down the Russian occupiers’ flag from the headquarters of Putin’s United Russia party which was located at Shevchenko Boulevard, 12, in the center of civil initiatives. At the same time, in the village of Eliseyivka in the Berdiansk district, unknown persons raised the Ukrainian flag over the administrative building in the village. The occupiers immediately began to look for “criminals” but without success.