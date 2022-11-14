Ukraine’s teachers in Kherson Oblast who collaborated with occupiers will be dismissed, others will receive salaries for months of occupation

Salaries will be paid to teachers in the liberated settlements of Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast as soon as the work of the banks resumes. However, the educational collaborators with occupiers will be dismissed, First Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine Andriy Vitrenko said during the all-Ukrainian TV marathon, Unian reports.

There are teachers who collaborated, but these are “very few cases” and they are documented by law enforcement agencies, he said. Mostly, teachers will receive 2/3 of their salaries for months of occupation, as they are supposed to according to Ukraine’s law during idle time. Salaries will be paid as soon as banks resume their work which is expected in the coming days.

