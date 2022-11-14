Activity of Russian Black Sea Fleet decreases after drone attack on Sevastopol in October

“Since Ukraine attacked the Russian Navy in Sevastopol on October 29 Russian Navy activity has decreased noticeably,” independent OSINT analyst H I Sutton says.

According to his research based on satellite imagery from November 12, the majority of Russian ships that stayed near the walls of Sevastopol Bay were not recorded either on the raid of Sevastopol or in the patrol zone.

On Oct. 29, Russian occupation governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev said that air defense repelled “the most massive drone attacks since the start of the special operation” and accused Ukraine and Britain’s military of launching strikes on military facilities of the Black Sea Fleet.

Tags: Sevastopol, Ukraine