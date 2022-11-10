Ukraine’s Security Service detains four “enemy internet agitators,” including EU citizen working for RT

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) reports that it has detained four “enemy internet agitators” located in the Chernihiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Among them is an unnamed foreign blogger who had been working for the Russian state-controlled propaganda network RT (Russia Today), formally banned in the EU and Canada after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

According to the SBU, the blogger ran his own Youtube and Telegram channels with a total audience of over 500,000. In the posts and videos, he supported Russia’s aggression and justified the war crimes of the occupiers against the civilian population and critical infrastructure of Ukrainian cities, SBU writes, as well as spread disinformation about events on the frontline and called on EU countries to limit assistance to Ukraine.

According to materials of the investigation, the blogger is a citizen of an EU country who also prepared propaganda materials for RT, living in the Chernihiv Oblast. He and his female accomplice have been They have been served notices of suspicion under P. 3 Art. 436-2 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of armed aggression of Russia against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Two more persons were detained in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. One woman spread calls to support the Russian occupiers through social media, another one called to seize power and discredited the Ukrainian authorities.

Materials from the investigation shared by the SBU

