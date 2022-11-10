Amnesty International documents Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Latest news Ukraine

Russian authorities deported Ukrainian civilians from occupied regions in what amounted to war crimes and likely crimes against humanity, Amnesty International says in a new report.

The report ‘Like a Prison Convoy”: Russia’s Unlawful Transfer of Civilians in Ukraine and Abuses During ‘Filtration’ also reveals that Russian troops forcibly separated children from their families and transferred them into Russian-controlled areas of Russia.

“Civilians told Amnesty International how they were forced through abusive screening processes – known as ‘filtration’ – which sometimes resulted in arbitrary detention, torture, and other ill-treatment.”

People detained during filtration told Amnesty International they had been denied food and water, with many held in dangerous and overcrowded conditions.

At filtration points, Russian officials took photographs of people, collected their fingerprints, searched their phones, forced some men to strip to their waists, and interrogated them.

Read the report here.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

Tags: ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags