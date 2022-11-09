Ukraine and Romania resume railway connection – Infrastructure Ministry

The Ukrainian railway service operator Ukrzaliznytsia has carried out the first trial run of a passenger train along the restored railway section Rakhiv-Dilove (Ukraine) – Vala Višeului (Romania). Soon the railway route will soon be fully functional, Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry reports.

“The opening of railway passenger service on the border between Ukraine and Romania is expected at the beginning of December. A comfortable regional Ukrainian-built train DPKr-3 will shuttle along the route [two times a day]. The travel time from Rahiv to Romanian Vali Višeului is about 40 minutes, excluding customs procedures. Border and customs control will be carried out on board the train upon boarding,” the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said.

