Stepan, the world-famous Ukrainian cat, becomes an ambassador of the ‘Save Ukrainian Culture’ project

Famous Ukrainian cat-blogger Stepan, who has over one million subscribers on Instagram, has become the ambassador of the “Save Ukrainian Culture” project aimed at restoring and preserving the objects of the cultural heritage of Ukraine.

Russian troops have destroyed more than 400 Ukrainian objects and monuments of culture and architecture. In this way, the invaders try to erase Ukrainian culture and identity.

The main objectives of the Save Ukrainian Culture project are to document Russian war crimes against cultural sites and restore Ukrainian heritage with the support of patrons, donors, and representatives of world governments. You can help Ukraine here.