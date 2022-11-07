Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Kremlin-linked oligarch – known as “Vladimir Putin’s chef” indirectly admitted to interfering in the US elections, Ukrainska Pravda reported.

“Gentlemen. We interfered, we are interfering, and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically, and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin said in a statement of his catering company Concord.

“During our targeted operations, we will remove both kidneys and the liver at once,” he added on social media.

In 2018, the Russian oligarch and 12 other Russians, and three organizations were charged by the US government over their efforts to influence the 2016 election.

In July, the State Department offered a $10 million reward for information on Prigozhin relating to “foreign interference in US elections.”

In February 2021, the FBI placed Prigozhin on the wanted list for “his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to defraud the US by impairing, obstructing, and defeating the lawful functions of the Federal Election Commission, the U.S Department of Justice, and the US Department of State.”

FBI offered a $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

According to the law enforcement agency, Prigozhin interfered in the elections by purchasing American computer server space, creating hundreds of fictitious online personas, and using stolen identities of persons from the US

In late September, the businessman confirmed that he was the founder of the Wagner Group, the private military company. The Wagner fighters were accused of committing war crimes, including atrocities in Bucha.

Tags: Prigozhin, Russia, Russia Wagner