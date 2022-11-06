Russian Patriarch Kirill declared threat to very existence of Russia, this is written in nuclear doctrine

The Russian people are facing dangers that challenge the very existence of the country, said Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill on Nov.6 after the consecration of the main church of the Russian Guard in Balashis near Moscow, Russian media reported.

“We must not let these pleas fall on deaf ears, especially when the people are face to face with dangers – dangers that challenge the very existence of our country,” Russian Patriarch said.

According to Russian military doctrine, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible, in particular, when the very existence of the state is threatened. Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the country can use nuclear weapons in this particular case.

Also, Kirill convinces people that powerful forces “outside Russia” allegedly want to “incite people to internecine strife”. There is only one thing behind this – the desire to weaken Holy Russia,” said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, explaining that he meant Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus.