Russian Patriarch offers to expend Russian values to faith, sacrifice, love for motherland

Latest news Ukraine

The Patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill said that the list of basic values ​​in Russia’s National Security Strategy should be expanded to include the concepts of “faith”, “sacrifice” and “love for the motherland”, while the concepts of “dignity”, “human rights and freedoms” are borrowed from the West, Russian Media reported.

“In the National Security Strategy, an attempt was made to describe a system of values. The highest value is “life”… And then we borrow from Western European philosophy: “dignity”, “human rights and freedoms”. All this is good, no one now denies either the rights or the dignity of a person, but is it possible to put it immediately after “life”?
And what, there were no values ​​before these humanistic ideas? And faith, and love for the motherland, and sacrifice, without which our history is inconceivable at all?”
It and our well-being are built, in particular, on the sacrifices of previous generations. To those who died during the war, defending the homeland, to those who worked hard in the most difficult conditions, developing the economy of our country, and there were also victims… How can we not say about love for the homeland, about loyalty, about duty, about sacrifice?”

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags