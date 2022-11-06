More than 4.5 mn Ukrainians without electricity, Russia preparing new massive strikes – Ukraine’s President

On Nov. 6, more than 4.5 mn Ukrainian consumers were disconnected from the electricity supply in Ukraine, most of them in Kyiv and Kyiv oblast, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his daily address.

“As of this evening, stabilization power outages continue in Kyiv and 6 regions. More than 4.5 million consumers are without power. Most of them are now in Kyiv and Kyiv oblast. It’s really difficult,” Zelenskyy said. “We are considering each scenario in detail and are preparing appropriate actions. Whatever the terrorists want, whatever they are trying to achieve, we have to get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than now.”

Zelenskyy added that the terrorist state is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of mass attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure, primarily energy.

“In particular, Russia needed Iranian missiles for this. We are preparing to respond,” Zelenskyy said.