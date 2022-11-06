Ukraine detains former police officer and official who worked for Russians in Kharkiv Oblast

Detained former police officer who reportedly collaborated with the Russian occupation forces in Kharkiv Oblast. photo: hk.npu.gov.ua

Law enforcement officers of northeastern Kharkiv Oblast detained a former police officer who had collaborated with Russians and worked as the so-called acting local police officer, according to the Kharkiv Oblast police.

According to the police, the woman was fired from police service in June for not leaving the occupied territory. In occupation, she “voluntarily handed over her service firearm issued to the Russian military” and worked as a “police officer” for them, after the liberation, the former police officer was hiding in a basement in the village of Dvorichna.

The former police officer is charged under Article 3-1 §7 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (the voluntary employment of a citizen of Ukraine in illegal judicial or law enforcement agencies established in the temporarily occupied territory) and may face 10-15 years in prison.

Also, the law enforcers detained another local collaborationist who also voluntarily agreed to work for the occupation administration in the city Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, the Kharkiv Oblast prosecutor’s office reported.

“The pre-trial investigation established that in the settlement of Balakliia, a local resident, voluntarily agreed to work for the occupying administration. Thus, in May she occupied the position of “head of the education department of the Balakliya territorial administration of the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast,” the office reported.

The Ukrainian military liberated most of the western part of Kharkiv Oblast including the cities of Balakliia, Kupiansk, and Izium in September.

Tags: collaborators, quislings