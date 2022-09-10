Ukraine detains Russian collaborator in liberated Kupiansk

Officers of the State Bureau of Investigations detained the Russian collaborator in Kupiansk who worked as head of the police department in Balakliya in Kharkiv Oblast.
Balakliya was liberated by Ukrainian forces on 8 September.
