Ex Ukrainian MP quisling official Zhuravko dies in alleged Ukrainian attack on hotel in occupied Kherson – media

Former Ukrainian MP Oleksii Zhuravko wearing a t-shirt reading "Kherson is Russia". According to Russian media, he died in a missile strike on a hotel in occupied Kherson on the morning of 25 September 2022. Photo via UNIAN.

Ukrainian quisling official Oleksii Zhuravko, the former deputy of the Verkhovna Rada and Russian collaborationist, died in the occupied south-Ukrainian city of Kherson in the morning strike on a hotel where he lived, UNIAN reports referring to Russian media.

The attack took place about 5:30 a.m., according to Russian media. Ukraine didn’t officially confirm the strike on the hotel in occupied Kherson.

Handicapped from birth, ex-MP Zhuravko was a member of Yanukovych’s pro-Russian Party of Regions, elected as the people’s deputy in the 5th and 6th convocations of parliament (2007-2012). After the victory of the Euromaidan revolution in 2014, he fled to Russia, but in 2022 he returned to Kherson and began to collaborate with the Russian occupation forces.

on the hotel in Kherson where ex MP Zhuravko lived. A group of Russian propagansists reportedly also lived there, those survived the attack, as per Russian media, UNIAN says. 📹via UNIAN pic.twitter.com/7PYQmDePKV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) September 25, 2022

Earlier, Zhuravko emerged in Russian propaganda footage that showed him in the empty “polling” station “voting” at Russia’s pseudo-referendum show for Kherson’s accession to Russia:

If this morning’s attack on the Kherson hotel really was a Ukrainian HIMARS strike as Russian propagandists claim, ex-MP Zhuravko hadn’t likely been the target of the attack. Russian officers often live in such hotels in the occupied cities, which propagandists never report.

Previously, on August 29, another quisling official, former MP Oleksiy Kovaliov (the Servant of the People faction), was killed in occupied Hola Prytstan, Kherson Oblast.