Zelenskyy called on France to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism during meeting with France National Assembly ~~

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the delegation of the National Assembly of France led by its President Yaël Braun-Pivet. This was the first-ever visit of the head of the lower house of the French Parliament to Ukraine.

During the meeting, the key attention was paid to the illegal holding of sham referenda in the temporarily occupied territories of our country and the world’s reaction to it.

“With its aggressive policy, Russia continues artificial referenda, and it is very important that all our partners, all leaders of the civilized world, and certainly France, support Ukraine and condemn these fake referenda as strongly as possible,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on the French parliament to adopt a decision on designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side counts on the strengthening of EU sanctions and the approval of the eighth package of sanctions, which should be much stronger than the previous ones and synchronized with the illegal decisions of the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

“We saw how the French society supported us on the streets of France at the beginning of the aggression, and then at the time of solving an important geopolitical issue regarding the candidacy and EU membership,” Zelenskyy said.

Discussing the topic of Russia’s nuclear blackmail of the world at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Head of State thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron personally for the active efforts in organizing the visit of the IAEA mission to the plant.

On the eve of the 90th Holodomor anniversary, the President of Ukraine urged French legislators to recognize this tragedy as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people.