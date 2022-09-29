Zelenskyy called on France to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism during meeting with France National Assembly

Zelenskyy called on France to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism during meeting with France National Assembly

 

Latest news Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the delegation of the National Assembly of France led by its President Yaël Braun-Pivet. This was the first-ever visit of the head of the lower house of the French Parliament to Ukraine. 

During the meeting, the key attention was paid to the illegal holding of sham referenda in the temporarily occupied territories of our country and the world’s reaction to it.

“With its aggressive policy, Russia continues artificial referenda, and it is very important that all our partners, all leaders of the civilized world, and certainly France, support Ukraine and condemn these fake referenda as strongly as possible,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on the French parliament to adopt a decision on designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Zelenskyy noted that the Ukrainian side counts on the strengthening of EU sanctions and the approval of the eighth package of sanctions, which should be much stronger than the previous ones and synchronized with the illegal decisions of the Russian Federation as soon as possible.

“We saw how the French society supported us on the streets of France at the beginning of the aggression, and then at the time of solving an important geopolitical issue regarding the candidacy and EU membership,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy called on France to recognise Russia as state sponsor of terrorism during meeting with France National Assembly ~~

Discussing the topic of Russia’s nuclear blackmail of the world at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the Head of State thanked France and President Emmanuel Macron personally for the active efforts in organizing the visit of the IAEA mission to the plant.

On the eve of the 90th Holodomor anniversary, the President of Ukraine urged French legislators to recognize this tragedy as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags