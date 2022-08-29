Russian media report about death of traitorous MP Kovalov

According to Russian media, the Investigative Committee of Russia investigate the murder of “Deputy Head of the Kherson Oblast Administration for Agriculture”, a former Ukrainian MP Oleksii Kovalov.

“Investigators of the SC of Russia will record and investigate the circumstances of the commission of the crime against the deputy head of the Kherson Oblast,” the Investigative Committee of Russia announced.

According to the Investigative Committee of Russia, Kovalev died as a result of a gunshot wound, the attack was committed at his place of residence on August 28. A girl who lived with Kovalev also died.