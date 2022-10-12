Netherlands to supply extra anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

The Netherlands supplies extra anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine worth EUR 15 million.
“NATO countries want to show that recent Russian missile shower is not without consequences. Only result Putin achieves is that we will deliver even more,” Defence Minister Kasja Ollongrensaid.
