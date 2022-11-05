Ukraine expects good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense in coming weeks, Zelenskyy said

“In the coming weeks, we expect good news regarding air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

Today Zelenskyy held a three-hour long meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff. “We analyzed the situation on the front line in great detail – in all directions, on the energy front, the situation on the borders. The Commander-in-Chief, commanders, head of intelligence, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, head of border guards delivered reports. We know what the enemy is preparing for. We will respond and continue to liberate our land,” he said.

Zelenskyy added that countermeasures against missile and drone terror were considered separately and there are already quite significant results in this: “the percentage of shooting down has become higher, but there is still work to be done. We must ensure full protection of the Ukrainian sky and will continue to do everything possible and impossible for this.”