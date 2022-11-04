650,000 Ukrainians work in Poland under simplified procedure – official

Poland’s Minister of Family and Social Policy Marlena Maląg has said that the fact that 650,000 Ukrainian citizens now work in Poland under the simplified procedure is “good news,” Gazeta Prawna reported.

She said that the unemployment rate in Poland has fallen to 5.1% in September. This is the second-lowest rate in the EU, after the Czech Republic.

According to preliminary estimates, there may be about 3.5 million Ukrainians in Poland today, including 1.5 million people who arrived after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. In March, Poland adopted a law on assistance to Ukrainians, which provides a number of benefits for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Poland, Ukrainian refugees