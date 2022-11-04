650,000 Ukrainians work in Poland under simplified procedure – official

Poland’s Minister of Family and Social Policy Marlena Maląg has said that the fact that 650,000 Ukrainian citizens now work in Poland under the simplified procedure is “good news,” Gazeta Prawna reported.
She said that the unemployment rate in Poland has fallen to 5.1% in September. This is the second-lowest rate in the EU, after the Czech Republic.
According to preliminary estimates, there may be about 3.5 million Ukrainians in Poland today, including 1.5 million people who arrived after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. In March, Poland adopted a law on assistance to Ukrainians, which provides a number of benefits for those fleeing the war in Ukraine.
Poland is stepping up for Ukrainian refugees, but it cannot take everyone in
Tags: Poland, Ukrainian refugees