Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the electricity grid due to Russian shelling, diesel generators are working for NPPs own needs

On November 2, 2022, as a result of Russian shelling, the last two high-voltage electricity lines connecting the Russia-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar with the Ukrainian power system were damaged, Ukraine’s Enerhoatom state company informed.

At 11:04 p.m., the station went into full blackout mode. All 20 diesel generators started working. Currently, the power supply for the NPP’s own needs is optimized, 9 diesel generators are left in operation. There is fuel left for 15 days of autonomous work, Enerhoatom informed.

