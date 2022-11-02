On 1 November, the UN hosted the “Presentation of Documentary ‘Journalists under Fire’ by RT” calling it a “panel discussion” organized by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation. The “discussion” comprised the playback of a presentation video for the Russian propaganda documentary, and remarks via videoconference by the propaganda piece’s authors and so-called “warfare correspondents” featured in the film.
According to the UN, the presentation of the Russian piece of propaganda was a “Side Event on the margins of the Global Media and Information Literacy Week.”
RT previously known as Russia Today is a Russian government-funded TV network directed to foreign audiences, which produces TV and video Russian propaganda content in Russian, English, Spanish, French, German, and Arabic.
RT has been banned in Ukraine, the European Union, and Canada.
