Chisinau expels Russian diplomat after Russian missile fells on Moldova’s territory

On Oct 31, Moldova’s MFA declared an employee of the Russian embassy persona non grata, Moldova’s MFA reported.

“At the time, it was confirmed that the missile attacks of a neighboring country lead to a further escalation of security risks, and the citizens of our country are increasingly experiencing the catastrophic consequences of war. It was noted that attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine also pose increasing threats to the country’s energy security, ” the statement said.  The Russian Embassy employee in Chisinau will have to leave the territory of Moldova.

