Institute for the Study of War believes it is “likely” that “Ukrainian forces conducted an attack against a Grigorovich-class frigate of the Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol with unmanned surface vehicles on October 29.”
ISW added that social media footage documented an unknown number of unmanned surface vehicles striking at least one Grigorovich-class frigate in Sevastopol on October 29. “Attacks on military vessels in wartime are legitimate acts of war and not terrorist attacks,” ISW stressed adding
“If Kyiv ordered this attack, it would have been a proportionate, even restrained, response to the extensive Russian strategic bombing campaign attacking civilian targets throughout Ukraine over the past few weeks.”
Tags: Russia's Black Sea Fleet