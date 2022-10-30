51% of Ukrainians say they have adapted to rolling blackouts — poll

51% of Ukrainians say they have already adapted to rolling blackouts, while 39% didn’t. That’s according to the poll by Gradus Research conducted on the requests of Suspilne media.

When there is no electricity at home, 44% conduct housework when there is no electricity, 18% rest, 18% read/watch internet content, 17% work or study, as usual, 13% do hobbies, 13% talk, and 13% go out. Only 3% go to the places, like cafes, where there is autonomous electricity.

People living in small towns and villages as well as people 18-24 years old have adapted the most to the blackouts.