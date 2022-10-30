51% of Ukrainians say they have adapted to rolling blackouts — poll

51% of Ukrainians say they have adapted to rolling blackouts — poll

 

Latest news Ukraine

51% of Ukrainians say they have already adapted to rolling blackouts, while 39% didn’t. That’s according to the poll by Gradus Research conducted on the requests of Suspilne media.

When there is no electricity at home, 44% conduct housework when there is no electricity, 18% rest, 18% read/watch internet content, 17% work or study, as usual, 13% do hobbies, 13% talk, and 13% go out. Only 3% go to the places, like cafes, where there is autonomous electricity.

People living in small towns and villages as well as people 18-24 years old have adapted the most to the blackouts.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags