Ukrainian defenders struck 26 areas where Russian occupiers were located – General Staff

Ukrainian defenders struck 26 areas where the Russian occupiers were concentrated and 4 warehouses with ammunition, General Staff reported.

“During the current day, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 24 strikes. It was confirmed that 20 areas of concentration of weapons and military equipment and 4 positions of the enemy’s anti-aircraft missile systems were hit,” General Staff reported.

“Units of missile troops and artillery hit the command post, 6 areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, 4 ammunition warehouses and other important military objects of the occupiers.”