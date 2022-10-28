US provides 3 mn doses of Pfizer vaccine for Ukraine – Health Ministry

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) delivered to Ukraine 2.3 million doses of mRNA vaccine against COVID-19 Comirnaty from the Pfizer-BioNTech company, which were provided by the US government as part of the COVAX initiative, Evropeiska Pravda reported.

The vaccine will be distributed in 23 oblasts of Ukraine.

At the end of September, Ukraine received more than 501,000 Pfizer/BioNTech covid vaccines from Sweden.

Tags: COVID, Pfizer, vaccine