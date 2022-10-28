UN sees no sign of bio weapons in Ukraine despite Russia’s allegations

Wide view of the UN Security Council Chamber. Photo: UN/Loey Felipe
The United Nations is not aware of any biological weapons programs in Ukraine, the senior official in the Office for Disarmament Affairs (UNODA), Adedeji Ebo said at a briefing to the Security Council on 27 October.
The UN’s High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, Izumu Nakamitsu, had previously informed ambassadors – in March and again in May – that the UN had seen no evidence of biological weapons use in Ukraine.
“This remains the case today,” her Deputy, Adedeji Ebo, told the Council.
At the October 27 meeting of the UN Security Council, Russia once again accused Ukraine of ostensibly developing biological weapons.
Ukraine’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Khrystyna Hayovyshyn said that by spreading lies about biological weapons, Russia is preparing the ground for its use in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the United States and its Western allies dismissed Russia’s claims that banned biological weapons activities are taking place in Ukraine with American support, calling the allegation disinformation and fabrications.
The Kremlin has been pushing forward its groundless propaganda narratives that Ukraine has ostensibly been working over biological and nuclear weapons in media and on international platforms to justify Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
