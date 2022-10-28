Iranian diaspora in Ukraine protested against Iran’s participation in Russia’s war in Ukraine

On October 28, the Iranian diaspora in Ukraine protested in Kyiv against Iran’s participation in the Russia’s war against Ukraine, Bukvy reported.
“We, the representatives of the Iranian community in Ukraine, declare that we do not support the actions of the Iranian authorities, which support Putin’s dictatorial regime in the war against Ukraine. The Iranian people are not an Islamic republic,” said a citizen of Ukraine and a member of the Council of Ministers, Goreishi Masoud.
Russian invaders use Iranian-made Shahed drones to kill Ukrainain civilians and destroy critical infrastructure in Ukraine, Ukraine’s FM Dmytro Kuleba informed.
