Russia fired missiles at energy facilities in 9 Ukraine’s oblasts on Oct. 22 – General Staff

On Oct. 22, Russia fired energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts were damaged, General Staff reported.

“During the current day, the occupiers launched 40 missile strikes and launched 16 Iranian-made “Shahed-136″ attack UAVs. Ukrainain defenders managed to shoot down 20 cruise missiles and 11 UAVs,” General Staff informed. “Energy and critical infrastructure facilities in the Volyn, Rivne, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Mykolaiv oblasts were hit by enemy [Russia’s] attacks.”

Also, Russian invaders are trying to hold the temporarily captured territories, and at the same time, they are trying to conduct offensive actions in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions.

On Oct. 22, Ukraine’s Defense Forces units repelled Russia’s attacks in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Ozarianivka, and Odradivka of the Donetsk oblast.

Also, on Oct. 22, Ukraine’s Defense Forces eliminated about 200 Russian servicemen, more than 150 were wounded. An ammunition warehouse and 10 units of weapons and military equipment were also destroyed.